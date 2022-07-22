REGION — Maine’s leader in single-sort recycling provides funding for recycling, composting, and increased public awareness of sustainable habits, ecomaine, will select as many as six winning entries in its Recycling is a Work of Art contest to turn “silver bullet” recycling containers into something more colorful with a strong recycling message. The public has been invited to enter a design for a metal canvas measuring 22’ 6” by 6’ 10 inches. ecomaine encourages individuals, community groups, and schools to submit their designs centered around reduction, reuse, recycling, and sustainability.

ecomaine is accepting submissions until 5 p.m. Aug. 23.

Winning designs will be selected by ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee in September, to be painted in the fall. Painters will receive a $500 stipend as well as reimbursement for up to $500 in supplies. These containers will then be shipped around Maine and New Hampshire to collect community single-sort recycling.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to provide this canvas to local artists again this year” said Michelle Radley, ecomaine’s Acting Communications Manager. “Our focus with this initiative is to promote recycling and display how it encourages fun, educational, community building.”

To be eligible, artists must live or work in one of ecomaine’s member communities. If you wish to enter the contest, designs must be submitted on templates provided by ecomaine. All templates, rules, guidelines, and timelines – as well as examples of past winners – are available on ecomaine’s website.

