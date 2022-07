• Michael T. Burke Sr., 43, New Sharon, domestic violence threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence reckless conduct, Wednesday, July 13, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• James P. Barbioni, 38, East Dixfield, warrant for failure to appear, Thursday, July 14, in Strong, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Linsey L. Tucci, 26, Kingfield, warrant for failure to appear, Thursday, July 14, in Kingfield, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mario A. Cardona Jr., 26, Farmington, refusal to submit to arrest, violation condition of release, Friday, July 15, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Dylon Wing, 22, Lewiston, violation of condition of release, Friday, July 15, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Angie M. Braley, 41, Jay, warrant for unpaid fine, warrant for failure to appear, Friday, July 15, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Bowe L. Murphy, 36, Jay, warrant for three counts of failure to appear, Friday, July 15, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Tim L. Murray, 41, Chesterville, warrant for six counts of failure to appear, Saturday, July 16, in Chesterville, released to Somerset County transport officer, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amanda L. Hamilton, 33, New Auburn, warrant for three counts of failure to appear, Saturday, July 16, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Paige A. M. Marston, 20, Jay, warrant for failure to appear, Saturday, July 16, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Christian A. Richards, 28, Strong, violation of condition of release, criminal mischief, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening, Sunday, July 17, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Elmer J. Howard, 55, Livermore Falls, warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, Monday, July 18, in Livermore Falls, $250 bail, Livermore Falls Police Department.

• Darcy L. Smith, 43, Strong, warrant for failure to appear, Tuesday, July 19, in Strong, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joshua M. Dunham Sr., 43, Starks, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, July 19, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Travis Gero, 36, Freeman Township, operating under the influence, Tuesday, July 19, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Garry A. Sanborn Jr., 44, Farmington, warrant for failure to appear, Wednesday, July 20, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Carl S. Hutchinson, 39, Mercer, failure to stop for officer, Wednesday, July 20, in Mercer, $1,000 unsecured, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael W. Gatcomb Jr., 38, last known address in Canton, Thursday, July 21, in Lewiston, $250 bail, Lewiston Police Department.

• Terri L. Irish, 57, Carthage, operating under the influence, Thursday, July 21, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Casey L. Braley, 29, Carthage, failure to comply, Friday, July 22, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Jeffrey F. Macfarlane, 45, Harpswell, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, Friday, July 22, in Rangeley, $150 bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Christian A. Richards, 28, Strong, warrant tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, warrant domestic violence stalking, warrant violation condition of release, Friday, July 22, in Farmington, Wilton Police Department.

• Kobe R. Sohns, 22, Fayette, operating under the influence, Saturday, July 23, in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lucas A.D. Newell, 26, New Portland, driving under the influence, operating after suspension, Saturday, July 23, in Strong, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jeffrey F. Macfarlane, 45, Harpswell, two counts violation condition of release, operating under the influence, Saturday, July 23, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael P. Knapp, 62, Farmington, operating under the influence, Saturday, July 23, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

