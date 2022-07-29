VIENNA — Aztec Two Step 2.0 returns to the Vienna Union Hall on July 30 at 7 p.m., with Maine native, and soon to be named to the Central Main Institute’s Hall of Fame, Rex Fowler. After “lifting” the band’s name from a poem by beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and writing the first song for or about Jack Kerouac’s iconic novel, “On The Road,” the story of Rex and Aztec Two-Step is intertwined with the history of folk/rock music in America.

The original duo that included co-founders Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman, went on to record four albums throughout the decade on Elektra & RCA Records that left an indelible mark on the musical genre. In this era of Aztec Two Step 2.0, Rex continues to expand the band’s musical legacy with fan favorites, forgotten gems and new original folk/rock compositions as he introduces the members of his new ensemble. The Vienna Union Hall is honored to have them as Rex continues the Aztec Two Step legacy with Aztec Two Step 2.0.

The Vienna Union Hall is one of central Maine’s hidden treasures and is pleased to be back this year with a full season of music and theatre. Upcoming events include local Augusta legend Archie singing the gospel of John, Paul, and James, as well as an evening of dance with the Bearnstow Dancers, the Dave Mallett Band and Winter Revels coming in December. For more information about and tickets for the Hall and upcoming events visit our website (viennaunionhall.org)

Please note – for the protection of the band and audience, the Vienna Union Hall requires that everyone wear an appropriate mask while indoors. Proof of Covid vaccination may be requested.

