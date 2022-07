• Herbert R. Brennan, 53, Utah, warrant criminal attempt, Wednesday, July 27, in Farmington, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Walker G. Fleming, 42, New Portland, operating under the influence, Wednesday, July 27, in Kingfield, $2,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Katherine M. Folsom, 39, Farmington, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Thursday, July 28, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

filed under: