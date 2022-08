• Brody J. E. Pond, 28, Farmington, violation condition of release, Friday, July 29, in Strong, $2,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christian T. Brown, 43, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, July 30, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua M. Brann, 35, Farmington, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, operating while suspended or revoked, Saturday, July 30, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Artur D. Cielesz, 39, Farmington, operating under the influence, Saturday, July 30, in Chesterville, $2,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Hailee J. Rowe, 21, Phillips, operating under the influence, Sunday, July 31, in Freeman Township, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesse R. Dingus, 49, Farmington, operating under the influence, Sunday, July 31, in New Sharon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Terrance Z. Lake, 61, Wilton, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, Monday, Aug. 1, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Michael D. Velez, 30, New Sharon, operating after suspension, violation condition of release, Monday, Aug. 1, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Joshua Settle, 49, Industry, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Monday, Aug. 1, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Norman C. Lewis Jr., 38, Chesterville, fugitive from justice, Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Daniel A. Richards, 42, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jamielyn N. Tardif, 19, Farmington, two counts domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail with supervised agreement, Farmington Police Department.

• Tucker A. Gagnon, 21, Auburn, two warrants failure to appear, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Dawn E. Faircloth, 31, Wilton, two warrants failure to appear, Thursday, Aug. 4, in Kennebec County, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office transport.

• Keith G. Merchant, 42, Starks, warrant tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, warrant eluding an officer, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus miles over speed limit, failure to register vehicle-never registered, Thursday, Aug. 4, in Franklin County, $1,000 bail, Maine State Police.

• Brittany A. Briggs, 28, Dixfield, fugitive from justice, Thursday, Aug. 4, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Gary R. Taylor, 63, Glen Allen, Virginia, operating under the influence, Friday, Aug. 5, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Scott C. Bruscini, 55, West Warrick, Rhode Island, operating under the influence, Friday, Aug. 5, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Neal E. Hurley, 29, South China, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Saturday, Aug. 6, in Rangeley, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Danielle J. Luker, 34, Farmington, criminal trespass, violation conditions of release, Saturday, Aug. 6, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Craig S. R. Preo, 26, Windsor, disorderly conduct offensive words, gestures, Saturday, Aug. 6, in Rangeley, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Melanie A. York, 48, Wilton, three counts failure to appear, Saturday, Aug. 6, in Carthage, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

