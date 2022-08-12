• Brian R. Mackin, 31, Farmington, domestic violence aggravated assault, Monday, Aug. 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Brianna L. Breton, 20, Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Aug. 9, in New Vineyard, released to Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mason Q. Kinsey, 26, Wilton, operating under the influence, motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over speed limit, Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Avon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tucker A. Gagnon, 21, Auburn, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Aug. 11, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Christopher W. Veilleux, 34, Lewiston, two warrants failure to appear, warrant aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Thursday, Aug. 11, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Anthony N. Merritt, 25, Brewer, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Aug. 11, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lindsey A. Pollis, 37, Farmington, violation condition of release, Thursday, Aug. 11, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Kimberly J. Holt, 50, Farmington, operating under the influence, Thursday, Aug. 11, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: