Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The pets of the week this week are Newt and Azalea

Newt, is a 1-3 years old male husky mix. Meet Newt! This adorable little fluff ball is what we’d call ‘a little quirky’. He’s your typical husky, so he’s a very vocal man who loves to play and run! Newt is very food motivated – potentially a little too food motivated – and will need lots of exercise to accommodate for his appetite. As he is a high energy husky, Newt would do best in a small-animal free household. Newt also startles easily and would do best in a home without small children. He would love to meet your current dogs to see if they could be friends!

Azalea, is female and 1-3 years old. Hello, my name’s Azalea. I’m very affectionate and loving. When I got here, I was pregnant with four little ones, I ended up giving birth in care and raised my babies until they were old enough to be adopted. Now I’m hoping to find my very own furever home!

