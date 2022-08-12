MADRID — Reeds Mill Church, the non-denominational Christian “Church in the Wildwood” located at 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, has traditionally held services summer Sunday afternoons in July and August at 2 p.m. For decades congregants have come to the historic church for services being led by a different worship leader each week – sometimes a pastor from another church and sometimes lay people. The last Sunday in August is Old Home Sunday, when we enjoy the fellowship of a potluck picnic at noon followed by a service celebrating this great old church during the final service for the summer, marking the end of summer for many.

The Trustees of the church have decided to continue with services for the first three Sundays in September. Services will follow the same format…2 p.m. Sunday afternoon with a different leader in the pulpit each week. “This is an experiment to see if the summer passion for the church can continue past Old Home Sunday,” according to one of the Trustees.

After a two year hiatus, the church will bring back the September Hymn Sing, Sunday the 11 at 7 p.m. Bring your flashlight. We’ll also be hosting The Sandy River Ramblers on Sunday September 25 at 2 p.m. (no service that day). And mark your calendar for 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning for a service of gratitude and 3 p.m. on December 18 for the Christmas Candlelight Service. For more information visit www.reedsmillchurch.org.

