JAY — For the second time in two weeks firefighters had to deal with a woods fire caused by a lightning strike on a steep mountain cliff that split a large granite rock in half.

This time it was the former Spruce Mountain ski area in North Jay.

More than 20 firefighters from Jay, East Dixfield, Farmington and Wilton and the Maine Forest Service responded to a report of smoke Tuesday afternoon. Smoke was seen in the area Saturday but it would come and go, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said Wednesday.

Firefighters were called out Monday to investigate smoke in the area but couldn’t find anything. A member of the Jay Public Works Department saw the smoke from Farrington Road on Tuesday but firefighters couldn’t access it, Booker said.

The Maine Forest Service helicopter was called out and located it on a cliff that was very hard to access, he said. It was quite a ways in, he added.

Firefighters went to Macomber Hill Road area to gain access.

Advertisement

Farmington Fire Rescue brought its side-by-side utility vehicle to help carry firefighters and equipment to the scene. Firefighters worked to put the fire out but stopped just before dark because of unstable terrain.

Firefighters will go in and check at the end of the week to make sure it is fully out. No structures or people are endangered, Booker said.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters from several towns worked to put out a woods fire out on Aug. 6 and 7 that was caused by a lightning strike on Canton Mountain.

« Previous

filed under: