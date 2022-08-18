CHESTERVILLE — Chesterville Family Fun Day is Saturday, Aug. 20, with most activities held at 409 Dutch Gap Road near the Town Office.

The day kicks off with parade lineup at 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Zion’s Hill and Valley roads. The parade theme this year is “Let’s All Go to the Movies” with the parade starting at 9 a.m.

The parade will travel from there down Valley Road to the Town Office, a mostly flat distance of about two miles. Viewers are asked to park along the Valley Road filling spaces between houses. There will be no parking in front of the Town Office on Dutch Gap Road although there will be some parking available in the driveway area between the Town Office and Fire Station, Town Clerk Melissa “Missy” Letarte said.

Fun Day activities will then run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Horseshoe games, hammer and skillet tosses, and corn hole will be offered, “all just for fun, no competition or prizes,” Letarte noted. There will be a bounce house for the kids, lots of vendors and food booths, she added.

A tug of war is also planned.

At 11 a.m. North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will serve chicken barbecue cooked by Bob Gramlich. The meal costs $12 without a beverage or $13 with one.

Advertisement

Hot dogs and hamburgers will also be sold. Snow cones and popcorn will be by donation.

Autumn Addicts will provide live music.

Children’s games and face painting will be available. Firetruck tours and small prizes for children are also planned.

Rain date will be Sunday, Aug. 21.

In 2017 Chesterville Family Fun Day returned after a hiatus of several years. The Select Board added $1,000 to the town budget that year to help fund the event and voters approved the expenditure at the annual Town Meeting.

In 2020 the event was canceled because of COVID-19 but returned last year.

For more information contact Erin Dyar at 207-778-0930 or erinmich[email protected].

filed under: