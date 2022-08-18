Two kittens cuddle at the Franklin County Animal Shelter Wednesday, Aug. 17. The two kittens are among over 70 other cats currently at the animal shelter – with even more in foster care. A staff member at the animal shelter said this year has been slow for adoptions. The Franklin County Animal Shelter is open noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
A kitten lounges in the cat room at the Franklin County Animal Shelter Wednesday, Aug. 17. The kitten doesn’t yet have a name, but is waiting for a forever home like the more than 70 other cats currently at the Franklin County Animal Shelter. A staff member said kitten season, which starts around the middle of the year, is her favorite time of year because they are so full of life and love. The Franklin County Animal Shelter is open from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal