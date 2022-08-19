• Henry N. Robbins, 33, Farmington, operating under the influence, Friday, Aug. 12, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua R. M. Hine, 29, Temple, two warrants theft by deception, warrant violation condition of release, warrant operating while suspended or revoked, Saturday, Aug. 13, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lacey E. Tidswell, 21, Mexico, three warrants failure to appear, Saturday, Aug. 13, Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Bret R. Dalot, 33, Jay, warrant failure to appear, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, warrant indictment failure to report, Saturday, Aug. 13, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Randall S. McEwen II, 25, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation, Saturday, Aug. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Ericka S. Meaney, 34, Jay, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Saturday, Aug. 13, in Jay, $50 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Jeremy Jackson, 33, Carthage, burglary, violation condition of release, Sunday, Aug. 14, in Carthage, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Clifford M. Flynn, 36, Farmington, disorderly conduct offensive words, gestures, Sunday, Aug. 14, in Farmington, $1,000 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lisa Crosby, 41, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked, Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Jay, $50 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Jerry L. Maines, 49, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, domestic violence stalking, Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

