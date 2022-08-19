FARMINGTON — The dynamic Gothard Sisters, from the US Pacific Northwest, will bring their incredible Celtic musicality, singing, dance and sibling wittiness to the Old South Church Concert Series, 235 Main Street, Farmington, Maine on Monday, August 29. Gothard (GAW-third) is an old English surname meaning “Good and Hardy.”

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Main Street entrance handicapped accessible. General seating. Tickets available at the door. Advanced Ticket reservations call 207-491-5919. Adults $20, Seniors (65+) and students $15. Covid protocols: optional masking with policy subject to change up to the date of the concert. There will be no jam session or intermission refreshments.

The Gothard Sisters will have cds available to purchase during intermission and immediate after the concert. FMI call 207-491-5919.

For more information about the Gothard Sisters and music videos to watch visit www.gothardsisters.com

