STATE – The Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund has awarded $327,000 in scholarships to 17 students across the state.

The Gannett Scholarship provides support for students majoring in journalism or a related field and helps pay tuition for undergraduate, graduate, trade or technical school studies.

This year’s Gannnett Scholarship recipients are Ashley Allen, Yarmouth; Ella Anderson, Long Island; Ryan Bell, Palmyra; Brawley Benson, Greenbush; Abram Buehner, Newcastle; Patrick Doyle, Gray; Mark Allen Fuller, Ellsworth; Michaela Hawthorne, Newport; Jacob Ireland, Charleston; Megan Lachance, Minot; Ian MacDonald, Kennebunk; Madison Morin, Benton; Sam Pausman, Falmouth; Eliza Ramos, Bernard; Nic Roy, Old Orchard Beach; Kirsten Waite, Turner; and Cali Warren, Brooks.

A volunteer review committee selected the students based on demonstrated interest in journalism, excellence in academic performance and financial need. The application for the 2023 Gannett Scholarship will open in January. For more information, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

MaineCF has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

