• Spencer Knox, 28, Carthage, possession of firearm by prohibited person, probation hold, Friday, Aug. 19, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Evan J. Manocal, 34, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence, Friday, Aug. 19, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jason Masterson, 47, Wilton, two counts unlawful possession scheduled drug, Saturday, Aug. 20, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Destiny Clough, 21, Farmington, violation condition of release, Sunday, Aug. 21, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Amanda Plummer, 38, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Aug. 22, in Jay, personal recognizance, Jay Police Department.

• Leroy Norton, 38, Chesterville, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Chris M. Huff, 57, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

filed under: