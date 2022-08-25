• Spencer Knox, 28, Carthage, possession of firearm by prohibited person, probation hold, Friday, Aug. 19, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Evan J. Manocal, 34, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence, Friday, Aug. 19, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Jason Masterson, 47, Wilton, two counts unlawful possession scheduled drug, Saturday, Aug. 20, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Destiny Clough, 21, Farmington, violation condition of release, Sunday, Aug. 21, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Amanda Plummer, 38, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Aug. 22, in Jay, personal recognizance, Jay Police Department.
• Leroy Norton, 38, Chesterville, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Chris M. Huff, 57, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
