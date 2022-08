• Glendon Stewart, 62, Rangeley, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Aug. 25, in Rangeley, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dwight Knox, 53, Carthage, terrorizing, Thursday, Aug. 25, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Shelley Elliot, 43, Dixfield, terrorizing, criminal mischief, assault, Friday, Aug. 26, in Carthage, $1,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Justin Ridley, 39, Dixfield, domestic violence assault, Friday, Aug. 26, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Sherice Pillsbury, 33, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Aug. 26, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jeremy Maceda, 29, Wilton, domestic violence criminal mischief, Friday, Aug. 26, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Ryan Philbrick, 32, West Paris, warrant, Saturday, Aug. 27, in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jean Saint-Ange, 32, Portland, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, operating after suspension, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Aug. 27, in Wilton, $900 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Samantha Whiting, 32, Jay, operating under the influence, Sunday, Aug. 28, in Jay, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kaitlyn Davis, 27, Jay, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Aug. 28, in Jay, $3,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Janna Grubb, 42, Jay, domestic violence assault, Monday, Aug. 29, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

