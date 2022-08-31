URI

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022.

Morgan Morrow of Readfield received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering . World renowned ocean explorer and professor of oceanography Robert Ballard, Ph.D. ’75, Hon. ’86, delivered the undergraduate commencement address from aboard his ship, the E/V Nautilus, while an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree was conferred upon Waterfire Founder and Executive Artistic Director Barnaby M. Evans. To view ceremony highlights, visit: uri.edu/commencement/y2022.

Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.7; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.50; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.

