• Kristopher R. Woodward, 46, Stratton, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Eustis, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Anthony J. Marion, 38, Carthage, warrant violation condition release, warrant violation of protection from abuse order, warrant criminal mischief, warrant domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesse J. Hiscock, 40, Jay, possession of firearm by prohibited person, Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Chad J. Bailey, 46, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Jay, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Bowe L. Murphy, 36, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

