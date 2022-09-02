STATE — Adult learners from Franklin County who are returning to school may be eligible to apply for the Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship.

Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. First-time applicants need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program but are encouraged to make that commitment before applying for renewal consideration.

The deadline for applications is October 15. To apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships. For more information, contact Jackie Shannon, scholarship coordinator, at 207-412-2004 or [email protected]

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org

