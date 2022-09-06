WILTON — A fire caused by a wood stove damaged a house at 836 Temple Road on Tuesday morning, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said.
More than 10 firefighters from Wilton, Farmington and East Dixfield responded to a report of fire at 8:12 a.m.
The chimney fire got into a wall, and firefighters had to cut open the wall to put it out, Dunham said.
No one was injured. The names of any occupants was not immediately known. The house was near the Temple line.
