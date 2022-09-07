STRONG — A state fire investigator has ruled that a Tuesday morning fire at a house on Isle View Lane was accidental, Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said Wednesday.

Investigator Jeremy Damren of the Office of State Fire Marshal believes a lamp fell onto a bed and started the fire, Boyd said.

Firefighters from about six towns responded to the fire reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the private road leading to Porter Lake.

Most of the fire damage was upstairs, but there was smoke and water damage.

A homeowner brought a garden hose upstairs to the bedroom to contain the fire and try to put it out, Boyd said.

Boyd, who said he is not aware of any injuries, was out of town when the fire was reported. Strong fire units left the scene at about 10:30 a.m.

Robert Howes is an owner of the property, Boyd said.

