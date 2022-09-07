JAY — A Livermore man sustained critical injuries Wednesday morning when the pickup truck he was driving crossed the centerline on Crash Road and struck a tractor-trailer head-on, police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

Michael Gammon, 75, was flown by a LifeFlight of Maine medical helicopter to a Portland hospital.

Firefighters extricated Gammon from the Nissan Frontier he was driving, Jay Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

Gammon was driving south toward Livermore, and a 2022 Freightliner driven by Jesse Moon, 38, of Freeport was heading north toward Jay. The rig is owned by Schneider National Bulk.

Jay police and firefighters were assisted by Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Livermore Falls police, and Livermore firefighters.

Maine State Police reconstructed the crash and its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit inspected the tractor-trailer.

Gammon was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Livermore and Jay firefighters set up a landing zone for LifeFlight at Berry Fruit Farm on Crash Road.

Moon declined medical treatment, Caton said.

