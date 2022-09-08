• Janessa Thomas, 32, Phillips, operating after suspension, violation condition of release, Friday, Sept. 2, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Robert Mcdowell, 36, of Jay, violation condition of release, Saturday, Sept. 3, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Connor Dailey, 20, New Vineyard, operating without a license, Monday, Sept. 5 in New Vineyard, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Vonda Scears, 57, Farmington, operating under the influence, Monday, Sept. 5, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Crystal Nersessian, 35, Farmington, criminal trespass, Monday, Sept. 5, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Parker Harris, 19, Augusta, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brandee Bowen, 28, Jay, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Catherine Geren, 31, Industry, operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to report an accident, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• David Weber, 28, Industry, warrant two counts failure to appear, endangering the welfare of a child, Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Industry, $310 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andy Lopez-Rodriguez, 31, New Vineyard, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, Wednesday, Sept. 7, in New Vineyard, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Icie Haines, 25, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

