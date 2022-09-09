To the Editor:

I wish to thank the kind, generous with their time and knowledge, and energy shown to me by the Wilton Historical Society (Richard Corey and Maxine Brown), the Temple Historical Society (Betsy Graves), the Chesterville Heritage Society (Greg Soule) and the Farmington Historical Society (Claudia Bell).

My ancestors, Rufus and Elizabeth (Law) Dresser came to the area about 1789. They had eleven children in nineteen years. The third child of Rufus and Elizabeth, Rufus II and his wife, Mary Tamer (Colthren) and their seven children left from Chesterville, in May of 1838 arriving in Bond County, Illinois on October 13, 1838.

Nathaniel, the fifth child of Rufus II and Mary was born in Temple. My great grandmother was Ivy Winona Dresser, the sixth of six children of Nathaniel and Elizabeth (McFarland) Dresser.

I wish to give a wonderful thank you to Max Brown, Betsy Graves and Claudia Bell who spent many hours with me researching and walking through cemeteries to take pictures of tombstones of my ancestors.

Your communities can be very proud of their genealogy researchers.

Eileen Strenecky

Louisville, Kentucky

