FARMINGTON — Local gardeners can take advantage of a new in-person learning opportunity offered by University of Maine Cooperative Extension this fall.

The 6-part series, called Fall in the Garden, will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 20 through Oct. 11. Two sessions will be hosted by Franklin County Extension in Farmington and four sessions by Somerset County Extension in Skowhegan.

The series is designed to help participants extend the gardening season and save more of what their gardens provide. UMaine Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture Professionals Brett Johnson and Nick Rowley will be leading the sessions. Each program will cover a topic that can be implemented this fall and will include a presentation and Q&A session. Topics will include:

• Planting the Fall Garden (Skowhegan)

• Harvesting and Storing the Fall Crop (Farmington)

• Seed Saving: Variety Selection (Skowhegan)

• Preparing Next Year’s Garden this Fall (Farmington)

• A Plant Out of Place: Weeds in the Fall Garden (Skowhegan)

•Topic TBD: Based on Participant Feedback Throughout the Series (Skowhegan)

Participants can attend one or all of the workshops. The suggested donation for each session is $0-15. The registration form can be found on the Fall in the Garden webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-474-9622 or email [email protected].

University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

