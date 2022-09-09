Franklin County Animal Shelter, 207-778-2638, located at 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington, has selected the Pets of the Week.

Jeremiah is a five year old male. Jeremiah is a very affectionate and cuddly man, and a very good singer. He came here with his sisters Sarah-Lee Sophia and Lacey-Ann after their owner, who loved them all dearly, couldn’t care for them anymore. She made little care packages for each packed with love and favorite comfort items. She also requested that they remain indoor only cats.

Sarah-Lee Sophia is a five year old female. Sarah-Lee Sophia is a very loving and friendly lady although she does find the cat room a little overwhelming. She came here with siblings Jeremiah and Lacey-Ann after their owner, who loved them all dearly, couldn’t care for them anymore. She made little care packages for each packed with love and favorite comfort items. She also requested that they remain indoor only cats.

