• John G. Babine Jr., 42, Farmington, criminal mischief, violation of condition of release, Thursday, Sept. 8, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Selena M. Kumar, 44, Wilton, warrant unpaid fine, Thursday, Sept. 8, in Wilton, $105 bail, released on payment plan, Wilton Police Department.
• Ryan J. Small, 23, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Sept. 9, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
• Dwight E. Knox, 53, Carthage, violation of condition of release, domestic violence terrorizing, Friday, Aug. 9, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Tyler M. Hupper, 29, Kingfield, domestic violence assault, criminal trespass, Saturday, Sept. 10, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Chan G. Libbey, 50, Biddeford, violation of conditions of release, Sunday, Sept. 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
