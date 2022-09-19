• Andrew S. Fonck, 36, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Sept. 12, in Kingfield, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jamielyn M. Tardif, 19, Farmington, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Glendon F. Ladd, 33, Freeman Township, two counts unlawful possession schedule drugs, Thursday, Sept. 15, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Felicia R. Bell, 38, Phillips, violation condition of release, two counts unlawful possession schedule drugs, Thursday, Sept. 15, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon W. Gray, 39, Jay, driving to endanger, violation condition of release, operation after suspension, Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wilton, $1,000 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Brandon E. Ryder, 39, Weld, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Thursday, Sept. 15, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Raymond D. Lane, 43, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Sept. 16, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Harold Clayton, 32, Lewiston, warrants domestic violence aggravated assault, criminal mischief, Friday, Sept. 16, in Farmington, $2,500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Richard W. Pelletier Jr., 55, Phillips, operating under the influence, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, Friday, Sept. 16, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Eric Wilkins, 33, Chesterville, warrants theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary of motor vehicle, Friday, Sept. 16, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Chad L. Hutchinson, 36, Weld, operating under the influence, Saturday, Sept. 17, in New Vineyard, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph J. J. Conlogue, 37, Wilton, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Saturday, Sept. 17, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Brandon W. Gray, 39, Jay, violation condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sunday, Sept. 18, in Jay, $1,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

Mohamed M. Mohamed, 22, Springfield, Massachusetts, violation condition of release, operating without a license, Sunday, Sept. 18, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Ronald J. Head, 54, Industry, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit, Sunday, Sept. 18, in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

