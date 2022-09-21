LIVERMORE FALLS — 9/18/22 Service at 10:30 a.m. Baptism Sunday!! What a glorious day it was for such a special occasion! The excitement electrified the atmosphere at FIRST BAPTIST, and all who entered the sanctuary were caught up in the energy of the anticipation.

Pastor Russ Thayer welcomed all and spoke about the Announcements. He led us in two Praised Songs: “O Happy Day” and “Come Holy Spirit, Dove Divine”. Then he read the Call to Worship from Psalm 18: 1 – 6. After Prayer Time, we sang our first hymn, “Baptized In Water”. During the Offertory, Maggie and Margaret played “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power”.

Pastor Russ based his Sermon on the Book of Matthew 3: 13 – 15. The scripture describes the Baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. When Jesus went to John, who was baptizing people in the Jordan River, John was surprised. Jesus told John he wanted to be baptized and John was shocked, saying that Jesus should baptize him. However, Jesus said it was the right thing to do and John baptized him. Then Jesus looked toward Heaven and saw the Holy Spirit descending like a dove. And he heard God say: “This is my son, with whom I am well pleased.” Pastor Russ asked us to think about our own baptisms. He told us that Baptism is only the beginning of our journey with Christ. Satan will always tempt and test us by showing us the wanton side of life and we will see things that we want to try, material things we want for ourselves. In those moments, we will not be thinking of our commitment to follow the examples Jesus has shown us. We need to be strong and stand up for Jesus and follow his path.

After the Sermon, Pastor Russ baptized three people as the congregation sang “Take My Life And Let It Be”. The Worship Team sang “Wade In the Water” with congregation participation. Our last Hymn was “Shall We Gather At the River”, followed by the Benediction and we sang “Lift Your Voice”.

ANNOUNCEMENTS: 1. We are collecting canned corn for the Food Cupboard this month. In October, we will collect gravy for Thanksgiving baskets. 2. Sunday School for all ages will begin September 25. Adults meet at 9:45 a.m., and children will meet during the Worship Service after Prayer Time. 3. Weekly Bible Study will begin Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. in the Vestry. 4. The Worship Team rehearses on Thursdays at 1:00 P.M. 5. The next Soap ‘N More Store will take place on Saturday, September 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. 6. Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

