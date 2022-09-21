STATE — On Wednesday, September 14, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Maine State Police Troopers responded to a crash at mile marker 14 North Bound in Ogunquit. The investigation determined that 38-year-old William Funkhouser of Baker, West Virginia was driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma northbound on the Turnpike when he fell asleep and swerved his pickup truck into the middle lane swiping a tractor-trailer. The crash caused the pickup truck to roll over several times. The passenger in the pickup truck, 23-year-old Jonah Hose, also of Baker, West Virginia was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt. Hose suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Portsmouth, NH hospital. Funkhouser and the driver of the tractor-trailer were not injured. At the time of the crash, Funkhouser was transporting 11 dogs in a steel cage in the back of the pickup truck.

One dog was found deceased at the scene. One is missing, his name is Whiskey. One dog was located walking around the scene. Seven dogs made it to Route 1 in Ogunquit and Wells. One of the recovered dogs one was taken to a local veterinarian. At this time the dogs have been reunited with the driver of the pickup truck.

But here is the rest of the story. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer for Maine Department of Safety, said, “ I know many of you have reached out with additional inquiries so I wanted to provide the following…”

On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 8 p.m., the Augusta Regional Communications Center received two calls from motorists advising they had seen what appeared to be a dog, possibly Whiskey, the lone missing hunting dog from a recent crash, around mile 11 northbound on I-95 in the town of York. Maine State Police Trooper Matthew Williams began searching the area, lighting up the wood line as much as possible using cruiser lights and a flashlight. Trooper Williams eventually noticed a couple eyes shining back at him from the woods. Trooper Williams stopped his cruiser and was able to see Whiskey’s head through the tall grass. Whiskey began howling at Trooper Williams. Whiskey was weak and shaking, but otherwise appeared to be uninjured. Trooper Williams walked Whiskey back to the cruiser where he was given food and water. Whiskey was turned over to the Ogunquit Police and Animal Control Officer where he will be cared for until reunification with his owner.

From Trooper Matthew Williams who found the missing dog: “Whiskey could barely stand up when he was found. Fortunately, he made himself visible enough for passing traffic to notice him, then made his way back into the woods,” said Trooper Matthew Williams. “He was actually down at the bottom of an embankment just south of the Clay Hill Rd overpass at mile 12, with a guardrail along the highway, so it is unlikely anyone would have seen him there. If I hadn’t gotten that fortunate moment of his eye reflection, which then disappeared, I would not have seen him at all. Eye reflections in the wood line are common… I frequently see deer, bear, coyote, and even bobcat down here; this time, fortunately, it happened to be Whiskey.

I brought a piece of chicken down with me to win his trust and give him the energy necessary to get him back up the embankment. He then finished off my dinner, two chicken breasts and a cheese stick and drank nearly 2 liters of water. That was the last time he walked last night, I had to carry him after that. He’s a survivor. I’m so glad this part of the story had a happy ending, but I would also like to add that there is also a human being, the passenger in the crash that is still in serious condition so it would be wonderful if prayers and support could keep coming for him.”

