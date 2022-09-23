CHESTERVILLE — Two residents are seeking election to one seat on the Board of Selectmen in Tuesday’s voting. Polls will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Town Office.

Carroll Corbin, 76, and Eric Hilton, 42, are running for the five-month term, which expires March 2023.

Both answered questions from the Sun Journal.

What do you feel is the key to attract employees to work for the town, especially the Public Works Department, and retain those already employed?

Corbin: You want good employees you have to treat them well.

Hilton: The ability to earn a living wage is most important. If their hard work is not honored, then they will not want to give any more than what’s required. Making the work environment less stressful and more enjoyable makes a big difference. If workers are not micromanaged and given positive reinforcement for the work they do, they will want to do their job.

Advertisement

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the town and how do you feel it could be addressed?

Hilton: There is a lot of animosity within our small town amongst the leadership and residents. When the arguing and fighting starts, nothing gets resolved. People are disrespected and not heard and time is wasted. Humility and respect are needed for each other first, then we can properly resolve our differences and concerns.

Corbin: The employee situation is the biggest problem Chesterville has.

What skills do you have that you believe will benefit the board and the town?

Corbin: I have worked in management positions since I was 24 years old, including service manager for Gray Ford sales, assistant parts manager for Rowe Ford, parts manager for Cousineau sales and service parts manager for Bailey Bros., and work the parts department for Chambers Ford in Augusta. I started driving dump truck in 1960 for the Buzzell brothers in Winthrop. I have worked since 1960 retired in 2007 but still work part-time I have been an on-call man for Chesterville since 2007. (He also has construction, building roads, and doing settlement pond experience.)

Hilton: I served 12 years in the U.S. Army which has taught me how to handle adversity and still get the job done. The leadership skills I gained from my service will bring professionalism, respect and motivation to the town. When it comes to conflict resolution I am firm on keeping composure and being considerate of both sides. I have served on different boards throughout my life, which has given me the ability to create quality group dynamics which can help our Select Board get more done and not waste any unnecessary time. I am here to help and want the town to know they can approach me with any of their concerns.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: