Livermore residents Evelyn and Elijah Gilbert are seen making animal footprint casts while dad Joel Gilbert looks on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, at the Apple-Pumpkin Festival in Livermore Falls. Gilbert is the chair of the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce which puts the festival on each year. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Three-year old Zylus Taylor of Fayette tumbles down an inflatable slide Saturday morning, Sept. 24, at the Apple-Pumpkin Festival in Livermore Falls. He’s having a ball, his grandma said. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Seen from left are Fern Doirion, Lisa Richard, Penelope Morin, Madisen Estabrook, Tucker Morin and Jon Richard Saturday morning, Sept. 24, at the Buttons for Babes booth at the Apple-Pumpkin Festival in Livermore Falls. The Richards from Livermore and their grandchildren from Mercer were finding it hard to make bracelet choices from the many on display. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Lee Follett, MagicLee Fun Entertainments paints a heart on Noreese Corkum of East Dixfield Saturday morning, Sept. 24, at the Apple-Pumpkin Festival in Livermore Falls. Mia Corkum of Jay is seated on her aunt’s lap. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser