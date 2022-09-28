My most recent columns focused on creating awareness about human trafficking, particularly labor trafficking. This week, the focus is on the issue of sex trafficking. Why now? As I pointed out two weeks ago, one reason is the significantly rising number of people trafficked worldwide. Two other significant reasons are that now is an excellent time to begin preparing for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, January 11, 2023, and schools are in session, including public schools, colleges, and universities. Traffickers, who may even be institutional employees, target students to “scoop” and groom.

Here are a few prevention and awareness tips for parents and children.

• Communicate with kids. Encourage kids to say what’s on their minds without judging. Listen intently not to fix or advise. Hear what is shared. Fixing and advising can happen later. Let them know that even if you fight, they are supported, loved, and welcome. Apologize when appropriate and ask if they feel supported. It’s surprising how often we think all is well, and it’s not.

• Plan what to do if threatened, feel uncomfortable with an adult, or if someone asks them to keep a not-okay secret. Things to note may be a peer or adult who suddenly becomes friendly or offers gifts. Decide when they should yell, scream, run, or defend themselves. Encourage them to trust their instincts.

• High school students attending college or job fairs should be wary of presenters asking personal questions or making promises. Politeness is a rule; friendliness is not. Strangers are not friends. Students shouldn’t give financial, private, or home information. If something sounds too good to be true or the answer to all of their dreams, be suspicious and vet the information.

• In case you are unreachable, have an alternate contact.

Advertisement

• Using age-appropriate words, talk about world events, especially those that encourage human trafficking, like disasters, homelessness, mental health issues, or food insecurity.

• Be involved with your kids’ activities and get to know their friends and families. Stay alert. Sadly, even families who seem on the up and up may not be.

• Believe children when they say they are uncomfortable with someone or if they think a friend is in trouble. Watch for new spending habits for things like clothing, manicures, or jewelry. Or times when they can’t explain where they were. Trust your instinct. If their behavior suddenly changes or they don’t want to be with a particular person, be curious and respect those boundaries.

Low self-esteem and insecurity leads to vulnerability. Uplift young people and encourage them to believe in, love, and respect themselves. Data suggests that 25% of those trafficked are homeless, at-risk young boys, and homeless LGBTQ youth are three times more likely to be trafficked. With your children, friends, at PTA meetings, church, and other organizations, include discussions about human trafficking with conversations about mental health and home situations.

Knowledge is power. Awareness is a strength. The US National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 or TTY 711.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: