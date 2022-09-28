FARMINGTON — Town officials were presented Tuesday with the state’s Safety and Health Award for Public Employers for being “the best of the best in workplace safety and health.”

“I am pleased to be here today to recognize the town of Farmington as the newest SHAPE site in the state of Maine,” said Steven L. Greeley, director of the Maine Department of Labor/Bureau of Labor Standards/Workplace Safety and Health Division. “Acceptance into SHAPE is an achievement of status that will single you out as the best of the best in workplace safety and health.”

Farmington is one of 82 locations to receive the award, of which 12 are cities or towns, Greeley noted. The award means Farmington will be exempt from Bureau of Labor Standards programmed inspections in the next two years, he said.

Requirements for SHAPE include:

• Request a consultation visit that involves a complete safety and health hazard identification survey.

• Involve employees in the consultation process.

• Correct all hazards identified by the consultant.

• Implement and/or maintain a safety and health management system.

• Have injury and illness rates below the state average for the entity’s industry classification.

“I also think it’s worth mentioning that the town suffered a catastrophic event three years ago,” he said, referring to a propane explosion at the offices of LEAP, which stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People at 313 Farmington Falls Road. One firefighter was killed and seven others injured in the blast Sept. 16, 2019.

“This just shows what can be accomplished when a town puts its time, efforts and resources together, when people work together to follow policies, procedures,” Greeley said.

Town Manager Christian Waller thanked all department heads, “especially Nancy Martin for her tireless efforts in helping the town learn all this, to make Farmington one of the safest places.”

The Fire Department has always promoted safety in its practices for as long as could be remembered, Stephan Bunker, firefighter and vice chairman and the Board of Selectmen, said. “It’s a feather in Farmington’s cap that this is a townwide award,” he noted. “Having it collectively speaks well to our groups.

“I am very proud to be a small part of this, become a standout for the industry,” he said.

Selectmen also approved changing the date of a special town meeting from Oct. 3 to Oct. 25. It will allow time to receive more bids on the firetruck and review and vote on proposed changes to the Homeless Shelter Ordinance, Waller noted.

The meeting was originally called for voters to approve a 22-acre land purchase next to the Public Works garage and a firetruck to replace Engine 2.

If the ordinance changes are approved, an article will be added to the meeting warrant, Waller said.

The town meeting and the regular selectmen meeting will be held at 7 p.m. downstairs in the Community Center at 127 Middle St.

In other business, selectmen:

• Approved a lunch wagon permit for Donnie’s Fried Chicken, owned and operated by James Spina of Shapleigh. Donnie’s will be open 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 654 Farmington Falls Road (near Signworks).

• Approved Autumn Drive as the new road name for the subdivision off Maple Avenue.

