NORTH LIVERMORE — September 25 Service: Pastor Bonnie will be on vacation September 25 – October 1. Guest Speaker was Ken Bryant on September 25.nnouncements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting Pie Crusts for the Food Pantry in the month of October. Bible Study is cancelled this week. Coming events in October: October 2- Adult Sunday School begins at 8 a.m. October 8 – Deacons/Trustees meetings. October 16 – Quarterly business meeting. October 21-22 – ABCOM Annual Convention at Baptist Church of Greene. October 30 – West Association Fall Meeting at Moose Hill Baptist Church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at n[email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. No office hours this week as Pastor Bonnie is on vacation.

