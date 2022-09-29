FARMINGTON — Construction on the Farmington Falls bridge will enter a new phase Monday morning, Oct. 3, when traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The bridge provides access to Vienna and Chesterville via routes 41 and 156.

A post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on the Franklin County Communications Center Facebook page Wednesday, Sept. 28, provided the update.

Please be advised Farmington Falls Bridge #2273 located on Croswell Road/Vienna Road/Route 41 town line over the Sandy River will be reduced to one 16 [foot] wide lane of alternating traffic starting at 7 a.m. Oct. 3, a letter written by Brian MacFawn with Wyman and Simpson, Inc. notes on that page.

“In other words, traffic flow will be controlled by traffic control lights to one lane of traffic at a time until the project is complete,” the Sheriff’s post continues. “Please use caution and exercise patience, especially during the morning and evening commute.”

