CHESTERVILLE — Two residents are running for one seat on the Board of Selectmen during an election from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Town Office.

Carroll Corbin, 76, and Eric Hilton, 42, are seeking to fill the vacant term until March 2023 when another election will be held.

They both answered questions below for the Sun Journal.

What do you feel is the key to attract employees to work for the town, especially the Public Works Department, and retain those already employed?

Corbin: You want good employees you have to treat them well.

Hilton: The ability to earn a living wage is most important. If their hard work is not honored, then they will not want to give any more than what’s required. Making the work environment less stressful and more enjoyable makes a big difference. If workers are not micro-managed and given positive reinforcement for the work they do, they will want to do their job.

Advertisement

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the town and how do you feel it could be addressed?

Hilton: There is a lot of animosity within our small town amongst the leadership and residents. When the arguing and fighting starts, nothing gets resolved. People are disrespected and not heard and time is wasted. Humility and respect are needed for each other first, then we can properly resolve our differences and concerns.

Corbin: The employee situation is the biggest problem Chesterville has.

What skills do you have that you believe will benefit the board and the town?

Corbin: I have worked in management positions since I was 24 years old including service manager for Gray Ford sales, assistant parts manager for Rowe Ford land, parts manager for Cousineau sales and service parts manager for Bailey Bros., and work the part department for Chambers Ford in Augusta. I started driving dump truck in 1960 for the Buzzel brothers in Winthrop. I have worked since 1960 retired in 2007 but still work part-time I have been an on call man for Chesterville since 2007. (He also has construction, building roads, and doing settlement pond experience.)

Hilton: I served 12 years in the U.S. Army which has taught me how to handle adversity and still get the job done. The leadership skills I gained from my service will bring professionalism, respect, and motivation to the town. When it comes to conflict resolution I am firm on keeping composure and being considerate of both sides. I have served on different boards throughout my life which has given me the ability to create quality group dynamics which can help our select board get more done and not waste any unnecessary time. I am here to help and want the town to know they can approach me with any of their concerns.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: