WILTON — Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Sept. 21. Designs By Darlene 15-9, Just One More 14-10, Living on a Spare 14-10; Wreckin Balls 12- 12, Bowling Belles 12-12, Got the Splits 11-13, Coffee Beans 10-14, Mines in the Gutter 8-16
Games: Heather Malone 179, Kelly Couture 159, Hailee Perkins 157, Marley Stevens 156, Victoria Stevens 147, Lynn Chellis 143, Lisa Dube 142, Jolene Luce 135
Series: Heather Malone 471, Kelly Couture 447, Marley Stevens 422, Lynn Chellis 415, Jolene, Luce 380, Lisa Dube 371, Victoria Stevens, 371, Nicole Edmunds 359.
