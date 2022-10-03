• Brayden C. Tyler, 22, Farmington, violation condition of release, domestic violence assault, Monday, Sept. 19, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Lucas M. Burnham, 37, Rome, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, noncompliance contempt of court, Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Kingfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Darcy L. Smith, 43, Strong, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Robert M. Cote, 41, North New Portland, driving to endanger, Monday, Sept. 26, in Strong, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Alexander S. Allan, 42, Rumford, two warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Dixfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Damian L. Osgood, 38, Wilton, warrant aggravated criminal trespass, warrant domestic violence assault, warrant domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, Thursday, Sept. 29, in York County, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Joseph E. Belskis, 54, Rumford, two warrants failure to appear, criminal conspiracy, Thursday, Sept. 29, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Michael A. White, 30, Solon, operating under the influence, Saturday, Oct. 1, in Industry, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
Oxford County arrest log: Oct. 3, 2022
-
Business
Maine DEP wants sections of proposed NECEC corridor cleaned up
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins notebook: Greer making the most of his opportunity
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Power play sparks Jersey Hitmen past Twin City Thunder
-
News
Franklin County arrest log: Sept. 19 to Oct. 1, 2022