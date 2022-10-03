• Brayden C. Tyler, 22, Farmington, violation condition of release, domestic violence assault, Monday, Sept. 19, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lucas M. Burnham, 37, Rome, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, noncompliance contempt of court, Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Kingfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Darcy L. Smith, 43, Strong, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert M. Cote, 41, North New Portland, driving to endanger, Monday, Sept. 26, in Strong, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alexander S. Allan, 42, Rumford, two warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Dixfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Damian L. Osgood, 38, Wilton, warrant aggravated criminal trespass, warrant domestic violence assault, warrant domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, Thursday, Sept. 29, in York County, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Joseph E. Belskis, 54, Rumford, two warrants failure to appear, criminal conspiracy, Thursday, Sept. 29, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Michael A. White, 30, Solon, operating under the influence, Saturday, Oct. 1, in Industry, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

