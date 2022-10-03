JAY — Two participants at the Boston Tea Party in 1773 will have commemorative markers placed on their graves at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jay Hill Cemetery off 396 Main St. at the end of Cemetery Road.

The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and Revolution 250 will partner with the town of Jay to place commemorative markers at the graves of participants James Starr (1740-1830) and Jonathan Parker (1728-1801).

This ceremony is part of an initiative to place a commemorative marker at the graves of known Boston Tea Party participants throughout New England and the nation by the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 2023.

The ceremony is open to the public and will feature remarks by representatives of the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, and Revolution 250.

