FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to approve a three-year contract with Teamsters Union 340, which represents dispatchers at the Regional Communications Center.
Dispatchers ratified the contract Monday as negotiated, county Administrator Amy Bernard said. It is retroactive to July 1.
The pact includes a 14% wage increase the first year and 3% for each of the remaining two years.
In other news, Bernard said a representative from the state’s unorganized territory told her that for three years in a row, the county has been asked to spend money from the undesignated fund.
As of June 30, 2021, there was about $800,000 in it.
The county is allowed to keep 10% of the budget in undesignated funds, or between $150,000 and $170,000, depending on the budget, Bernard said.
“We need to have a plan” to spend the money, she said.
There are several reserve accounts set up. Commissioners could add to them and more could be set up, but there needs to be a plan on how it will be spent, she said.
Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton said whoever is getting the emails at the county-level about spending the money has not passed them on to him.
