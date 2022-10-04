Members of the Livermore family held a reunion Sept. 18 at the home of Richard T. Poland in Livermore Falls. Pictured are some of the attendees: Clark Souther, Helen Souther, Brad Hunt, Christie Souther Beliveau, Lucy Poland, Sean Hennessey, Cindy C. Cronkhite, Richard T. “Dick” Poland, Susan Poland, Allan Cyr, Faye Wentzel Cyr, Jimmy Cyr, Brenda Boutilier Deojay, Julie Poland Middleton, and Rusty Souther. Edward Livermore and Ella Hunter Livermore Clark are the figures in the portrait. Submitted photo

LIVERMORE FALLS — A reunion for members of the Ella Hunter Livermore Clark family tree was held at the home of Richard T. Poland Sept. 18.

Octogenarians and first cousins Richard T. Poland and Brenda Deojay attended a reunion for members of the Livermore family Sept. 18 at Polands’ home in Livermore Falls. They hail from two different branches of the Edward Livermore and Ella Hunter Livermore Clark family tree. Submitted photo

Brenda Deojay, also of Livermore Falls and Poland are first cousins hailing from two different branches of the family.

 

