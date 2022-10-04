RANGELEY — The Rangeley Water District will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the district office on Vernon Bean Way on a proposed overall 5% rate increase.
The district’s last rate increase for metered customers and fire protection was in 2020. Since then the district has experienced increases in annual expenses and debt service costs, according to a notice.
The proposed increases are 3.98% for residential, commercial, governmental and private fire protection. The increase for public fire protection is 10.23%. Maine Public Utilities Commission sets the formula for fire hydrant rates.
If approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission the rates would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
