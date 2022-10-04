LIVERMORE FALLS — Derek Pomeroy and Destiny Cook are the new owners of Stevie J’s Burgers and Burritos at 24 Main Street in Livermore Falls.

Former owners Steve and Rhonda Jones are excited to pass the golden burrito to the new owners with the business to feature the same friendly staff and service, a release indicated. The transfer became official at 3 p.m. Sept. 27, Cook said in a recent email.

“Steve and Rhonda have donated their time with us this year and a few weeks on opening next year,” Cook wrote. “They’re committed to us being a success.”

The Joneses opened Stevie J’s Burgers and Burritos in May 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. They had been planning to open a take out style restaurant in Livermore Falls since the previous fall.

Pomeroy and Cook started adding in vegetarian options several weeks before they closed on the business, with a vegetarian pulled pork sandwich with sunflower crisp coleslaw, she wrote. “Next spring the current menu will stay the same with an added vegetarian and vegan menu,” she noted.

Pomeroy grew up in Wilton, graduated from Mt Blue High School, attended Maine Maritime Academy and was a Merchant Marine for 11 years, Cook wrote. He took a job at an assisted living facility in Lewiston to be home with his two boys – seven-year old Finn and four-year old Easton, she noted.

Cook grew up in Naples, attended Lake Region then Loring Job Corps to complete her education and receive certification in several computer and business courses, her email states. She resided in Connecticut from 1999-2008, then moved to Farmington with her daughter Payten and opened her Wellness Practice – formally called Western Mountain Massage and rebranded as Destiny’s Wellness in 2019 – which was moved to downtown Livermore Falls in 2021, the email continues. “Destiny has a love for cooking and Derek a love of eating,” the email notes. “They enjoy nightly meals around the table at their home together in Livermore. They both enjoy the public and look forward to learning and growing in this wonderful community.”

Saturday, Oct. 1, was the last day of business this year for Stevie J’s which serves burgers and Mexican dishes. The hard open for the 2023 season will be May 24, Cook noted. Hours then – for now – will be Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. There is potential to make Thursday another long day, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cook said in a later email.

On Saturday business was brisk as people placed orders at the front window then collected their food from the side window. Some chose to take their food elsewhere, but the colorful tables and chairs in back of the restaurant were filled with family and/or friends enjoying a meal and conversation on a brisk fall day.

Inside the business, Rhonda Jones was kept busy taking orders and answering the phone. Steve, Derek, Destiny and two staff members moved briskly from one task to another to get the orders prepared and to customers as quickly as possible.

“It’s yummy,” Andrea Robichaud of Fayette exclaimed while seated at a table. “I’m sorry to catch them on their last day.”

“They have done a great job with this,” Marie Hamel of Livermore Falls said. “I wish they could be open year round.”

