• Richard S. Seilonen, 29, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Willow Lewis, 20, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Seth Thomas, 26, Bingham, warrant, Thursday, Oct. 6, in Industry, released on payment plan, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Devin Eldridge, 25, Farmington, operating under the influence, Saturday, Oct. 8, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon Bowie, 36, of Carthage, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Saturday, Oct. 8, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andrew Wing, 57, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Saturday, Oct. 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Joseph Knox, 25, Phillips, operating under the influence, Saturday, Oct. 8, in New Vineyard, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: