Matt Swan, left, president of Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Tony Ramsey, center, a Titcomb Mountain director and head Nordic ski coach for the Farmington Area Ski Team, and volunteer Richard Sewall, right, build a storage shed Tuesday for mountain bikes and cross-country skis. The mountain received a major donation from Ware-Butler Inc. to buy the bikes for an adventure camp and build the shed, Swan said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Matt Swan, left, president of Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Tony Ramsey, center, a Titcomb Mountain director and head Nordic ski coach for the Farmington Area Ski Team, and volunteer Richard Sewall, right, build a storage shed Tuesday for mountain bikes and cross-country skis. The mountain received a major donation from Ware-Butler Inc. to buy the bikes for an adventure camp and build the shed, Swan said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Matt Swan, left, president of Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Tony Ramsey, center, a Titcomb Mountain director and head Nordic ski coach for the Farmington Area Ski Team, and volunteer Richard Sewall, right, build a storage shed Tuesday for mountain bikes and cross-country skis. The mountain received a major donation from Ware-Butler Inc. to buy the bikes for an adventure camp and build the shed, Swan said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, photography, Titcomb Mountain
Related Stories
Latest Articles