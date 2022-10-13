JAY — Two Livermore Falls teens were charged Thursday in connection to the drawing of two Swastikas, one in each of two bathrooms, and the writing of a racial slur at Spruce Mountain High School.

Jay police began an investigation Tuesday into the criminal mischief, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, were each issued a summons on a charge of Class D charge of criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor Cpl. Joseph Sage, the school resource officer, said.

The teens were released to their parents.

Action was also taken by the school, Sage said.

Both students “have been suspended for 10 days at this time, further discipline may follow,” Superintendent Scott Albert wrote in an email.

The case will be forwarded to the Office of the Maine Attorney General to be reviewed as a possible hate crime, Caton said.

The criminal cases will go through the Maine Juvenile Corrections System, he said.

Spruce Mountain High School is part of Regional School Unit 73 that serves Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

