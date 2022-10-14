FARMINGTON — For the over 200 athletes from 17 schools who participated in the annual Mt. Blue Relays in Farmington on Friday, it was not only the opportunity to participate in a unique race, but also a chance to experience great camaraderie with the post-race spaghetti supper, featuring music and dancing.

The event consists of teams of five runners each completing a two-mile loop. The Brunswick boys had the fastest time of the day, as their five runners combined for a time of 58:38. Mt. Blue placed second, followed by John Bapst, Lincoln Academy, Bangor, and Mt. Ararat. Brunswick also had the top “B” team in seventh place.

The Mt. Blue team consisted of Cyrus Evans, who had the second fastest time of the day behind Leavitt’s Logan Ouellette, Henri McCourt, who was the fastest sophomore of the day, Luke Doscinski (second fastest freshman behind Edward Little’s Calvin Vincent), Ben Hatch, and Kodi Quimby.

A second team of Cougar boys placed 11th, featuring Noah Civiello running both the first and the last leg. His teammates were Daniel Dalton, Andrew Robinson, and Eli Hoeft.

On the girls side, Lincoln Academy, led by fastest junior Audrey Hufnagel took first place in a time of 72:02, a 58 second margin over runner up Bangor. The next four teams were separated by just 26 seconds. Lead by Payton Bell’s fastest time of the day, Edward Little placed third, followed by Mt. Blue, Brunswick, and Maranacook. The Bangor girls had the fastest time for a “B” team in seventh place overall.

Running for Mt. Blue were Nora McCourt, Natalie McCarthy, Cassidy Hardy, Moriah Reusch, and Lucinda Carroll. The remaining Cougar girls (Brielle Tinker, Elizabeth Strickland, and Molly Patterson) formed a co-ed team with a pair of boys from Leavitt. A Mt. Blue parent team also competed in the race.

Mt. Blue next will compete in the championship part of the season, as the next three weeks will be the KVAC, Regional, and State Meets.

