WILTON — A fire destroyed a single-family house at 145 Weld Road, also known as state Route 156, on Monday morning as firefighters battled roaring flames.

Renter Rose Bernard and her four children were not home at the time, Wilton Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said. There was a dog outside but he was told there were five cats inside but firefighters never saw them.

About 35 firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington, Jay, Livermore and Temple responded to the scene near Doak Street, and diagonally across from the Wilton Town Office. The fire was reported at about 11:40 a.m.

Departments responding to the fire before noon included Wilton, Farmington and Jay. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also on the scene.

Wilton police rerouted traffic. Black smoke could seen for miles from state Route 4 and U.S. Route 2.

State fire investigator Larry Morrill arrived Monday afternoon and was still there at 3:45 p.m. investigating the cause.

Owner John Studley of Brockton, Massachusetts, had insurance on the property but Bernard did not have rental insurance, Dunham said.

Dunham called the American Red Cross for Bernard, which made contact with her.

The town’s assessed value of the house and property is $56,821, town Deputy Treasurer Linda Bureau said.

