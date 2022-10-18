JAY — Fourth grade Spruce Mountain Elementary student Hadley Leduc is the proud winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest.

The voting competition is held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios where over 95.5 million pieces of student art are exhibited.

Hadley received more than 2,300 online votes for her winning art, a still life painting of sunflowers inspired by Vincent van Gogh, according to information provided by Artonsia’s Danielle Matousek.

“What’s amazing is the normal number of votes is around 400,” SMES art teacher Tamara “Tammy” Lindsey said. Lindsey emailed Hadley’s teacher, all the kids in her classroom were voting on it. School board members and others got involved too, she said.

“It exploded,” Lindsey said. “Everybody was voting on it.”

“In the art room, I get to try out different tools and get introduced to different famous artists and their work,” Hadley said. “I love to paint because you can mix colors and make the different shades and tints work in your art. By changing colors just a little bit you can make things look totally different.

Advertisement

“I was surprised when I won because I didn’t think I was going to. My whole family was excited for me.”

Last year Lindsey let her art students use chalk paint markers.

“I really like using them because you can add different designs and patterns on your already painted projects,” Hadley said. “It allows you to make lines almost like you are using a tiny paint brush.

“I love to paint landscapes the best. I like nature. I dream of going to Disney someday – they have different art camp experiences you can go to. I think it would be terrific to go.”

Lindsey has been teaching art for more than 38 years. She is excited to have a student celebrated for her creative accomplishment.

“When students are recognized for their artistic achievements, it is amazing how it builds a student’s artistic self-esteem,” Lindsey said. “Artsonia gives families and the greater community a platform to praise and admire our young artists’ talents. This praise and recognition build creativity and interest in the visual arts.”

Advertisement

Lindsey is one of the thousands of art teachers who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, manage the art room, crowd source lesson plans, and fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase custom keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom.

Lindsey found Artsonia while looking for an idea for a new art lesson. “I soon realized it was like working with thousands of art educators from all over the word and I could see what they were teaching in their classes,” she said. “I started using Arsonia at Jay Elementary School in 2012. During that time I used a digital camera and had to write a list of the students as I took photos of their work.

“Then my art students won several local art contests and I was able to buy a couple iPads. They have an Artsonia app and it is way easier to take photos of [students’] work. The students can even take their own photographs, title their work, make an artist statement and upload it themselves.”

Artsonia is connected to Google Classroom. During the coronavirus pandemic when teaching was done remotely students could upload pictures of their art project to Artsonia for Lindsey to see.

“When family members purchase gifts through Artsonia the Spruce Mountain Elementary art classroom receives a percentage of the profits that I can spend for the Art Room,” she said. “I have been able to purchase those chalk paint markers that Hadley loves to use. I have bought books by Christopher Hart – Drawing Animals Shape By Shape. The students enjoy them when they have time to free draw when they are finished and have a few minutes of class left.

“This year I am going to save up and see if I can purchase a new iPad for the classroom. The other ones I have are so old I can not do anything with them. I have one new iPad to post student work to their digital portfolio. I would like at least one more so students can take their own photos of their work.”

Advertisement

Artsonia developed Artist of the Week 10 years ago as a way to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their creative achievements. Every week, Artsonia selects 12 random submissions in each of four different age groups [PreK-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12] from artwork submitted the previous week. Voting is open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.

Blick Art Materials generously donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and an individual $50 gift certificate to the student artist.

“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children’s artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO, and co-founder of the company. “Artist of the week is a perfect way to get local schools, families, and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing, and cherishing student art.”

For more information, visit artsonia.com.

filed under: